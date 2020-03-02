OVCODE (OVC) Price Tops $0.0267

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One OVCODE token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last seven days, OVCODE has traded flat against the dollar. OVCODE has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $357.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,879,415 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

