Ovintiv (OVV) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ovintiv to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 3.39 Ovintiv Competitors $10.00 billion $464.75 million 6.59

Ovintiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2399 9196 12816 429 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 127.97%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 81.49%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -11.85% -2.09% 4.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv rivals beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

