Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,979 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Owens Corning worth $82,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $56.49 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

