Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

OMI stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.