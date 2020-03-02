OWNDATA Market Capitalization Tops $626,461.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $626,461.00 and $26,564.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00423429 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012483 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012462 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

