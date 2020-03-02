Oxford Square Capital Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 713,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oxford Square Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.