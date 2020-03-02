Oxycoin Market Cap Reaches $86,660.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $86,660.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

