OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Insider Charlie Sartain Buys 30,000 Shares

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Charlie Sartain acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.09 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of A$272,700.00 ($193,404.26).

Shares of OZL stock traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$8.94 ($6.34). 4,402,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,000. OZ Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of A$8.47 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of A$11.72 ($8.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. OZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

