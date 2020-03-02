PAC Global (PAC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,179.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $21,179.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Graviex, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, P2PB2B and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

