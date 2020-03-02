PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 569.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,666. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

