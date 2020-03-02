Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,659 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 335,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

