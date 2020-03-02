Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,995 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE TM traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.72. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

