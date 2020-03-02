Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,887 Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 37.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP stock traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $145.21. 16,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.