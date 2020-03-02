Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $3,488,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in J2 Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

