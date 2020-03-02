Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 682,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

