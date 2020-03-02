Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,927,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,203,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,923,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of KNX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.23. 295,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.