Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

