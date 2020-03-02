Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.02. 190,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $631,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

