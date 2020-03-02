Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 184,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

