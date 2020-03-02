Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. 77,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

