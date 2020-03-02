Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $106.58. 66,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

