Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after buying an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after buying an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,511,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

NYSE:UHS traded up $8.07 on Monday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

