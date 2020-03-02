Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

