Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

SPR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.04. 152,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.