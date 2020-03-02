Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $77.13. 37,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,838. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.