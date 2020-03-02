Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. 381,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

