Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of LOGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.08. 77,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.