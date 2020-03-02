Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 209.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,474,725 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

