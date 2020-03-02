Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,979,000 after buying an additional 2,054,789 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,486,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

