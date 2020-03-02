Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $8.89 on Monday, reaching $114.88. 39,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

