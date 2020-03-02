Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,483,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.94. 40,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,210. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

