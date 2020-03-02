Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,573. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

