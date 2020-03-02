Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,247 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 844.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $50.72. 129,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,624. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.