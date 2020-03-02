Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,336 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,285,697.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of SF traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

