Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 391,511 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391,511 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,516. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.