Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 212,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.08. 476,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

