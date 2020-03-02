Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

