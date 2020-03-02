Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.72. 507,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

