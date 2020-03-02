Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 28,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.53. 228,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,540. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.