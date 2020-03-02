Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.34. 1,401,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,005. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,234.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

