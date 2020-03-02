Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Pacific Current Group stock opened at A$5.65 ($4.01) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$6.35. Pacific Current Group has a one year low of A$4.23 ($3.00) and a one year high of A$7.40 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $269.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

In other Pacific Current Group news, insider Jeremiah (Jerry) Chafkin acquired 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.51 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,675.93 ($91,259.52).

Pacific Current Group Company Profile

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

