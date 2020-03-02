Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 500 ($6.58). Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 388.80 ($5.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 463.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.13. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

