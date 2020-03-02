Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagegroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

