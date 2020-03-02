Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

PAAS stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after purchasing an additional 614,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

