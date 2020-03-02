Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Robert Lynch Purchases 7,120 Shares

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PZZA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,993. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

