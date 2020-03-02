Paragon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $398,993.00 and $27.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02772742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.