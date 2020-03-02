Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PARXF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.