Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.59. 1,099,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.50. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

