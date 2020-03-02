ParkinGo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,147.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $2,147.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040637 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00071086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,768.45 or 1.00233569 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.