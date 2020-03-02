Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.89.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.58. 379,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.48. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$37.13 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

